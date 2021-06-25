Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. Avast has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

