Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AVASF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. Avast has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

