Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of Avaya worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

