AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.22.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

