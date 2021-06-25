Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.