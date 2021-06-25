Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Avient worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 490,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.73 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.