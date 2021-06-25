Aviva PLC Sells 6,173 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

