AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $32.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $22.14 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

