AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of AxoGen worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

