Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

