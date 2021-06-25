Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $60.93. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,845. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

