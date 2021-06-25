Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $779.68. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $748.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

