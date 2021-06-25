Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $65,234.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00165265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,144.42 or 1.00713747 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

