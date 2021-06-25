B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,562.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

