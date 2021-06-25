B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.25

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 635472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.