Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $16.13 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $16.13 or 0.00051017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $111.98 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

