bAlpha Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,885.48 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $738,885.48 and $232,774.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $41.05 or 0.00118049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039090 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.