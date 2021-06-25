Banano (BAN) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $217,072.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046412 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,571,337 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

