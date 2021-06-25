Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) were down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 43,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 947,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

