Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,609 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of Gentex worth $119,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

