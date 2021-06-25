Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,312 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Raymond James worth $121,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Raymond James by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.23. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

