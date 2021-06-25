Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 261,754 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Kimco Realty worth $127,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

