Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 67,219 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.17% of Q2 worth $122,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

