Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,738,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of CNH Industrial worth $136,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $145,309,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

