Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of XPO Logistics worth $117,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 601.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.34.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

