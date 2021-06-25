Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,779 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Packaging Co. of America worth $119,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.80 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

