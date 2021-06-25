Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,763 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of RPM International worth $131,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in RPM International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.