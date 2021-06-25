Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 71,732 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.15% of HollyFrontier worth $124,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $9,623,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

