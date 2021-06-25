Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of NetEase worth $120,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

