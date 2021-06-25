Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $133,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 372,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.