Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $129,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.97 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

