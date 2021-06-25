Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.26 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.26% of National Vision worth $116,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

