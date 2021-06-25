Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.59 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $117,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

