Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $121.71 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.20% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $121,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

