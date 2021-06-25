Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $122.89 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.85% of Antero Midstream worth $122,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $36,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

