Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.28 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Lennox International worth $123,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $330.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.29. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,255. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

