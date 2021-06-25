Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $124.64 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Arista Networks worth $124,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,669,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,532. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $363.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

