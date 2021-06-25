Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $125.07 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.13% of MSA Safety worth $125,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:MSA opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.