Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $126.43 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,946,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of NortonLifeLock worth $126,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

