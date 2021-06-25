Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.20 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of IDEX worth $130,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IEX opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

