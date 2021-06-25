Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.45 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.92% of Synovus Financial worth $130,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

