Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Gartner worth $132,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

IT stock opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.47 and a 12-month high of $240.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

