Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Elanco Animal Health worth $117,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

