Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.09% of CoreLogic worth $121,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in CoreLogic by 465.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 658,786 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in CoreLogic by 175.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 519,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,644,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

