Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.09% of CoreLogic worth $121,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in CoreLogic by 465.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 658,786 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in CoreLogic by 175.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 519,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,644,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLGX stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
