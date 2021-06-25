Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.94% of Mercury Systems worth $116,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,117 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

