Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of UGI worth $117,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

