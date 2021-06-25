Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,095,248 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 286.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.91% of Fluor worth $127,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after buying an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fluor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

