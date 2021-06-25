Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 505,415 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of NIO worth $128,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

