Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.02% of CNX Resources worth $130,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $19,169,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $13,150,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

