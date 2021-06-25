Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Ares Management worth $123,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,752,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.