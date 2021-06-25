Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Incyte worth $120,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

